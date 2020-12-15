Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 170,330 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,330 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

