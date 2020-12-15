Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 26,310 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

LGIH opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.