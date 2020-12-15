Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 524,331 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.03, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

