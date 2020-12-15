Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

CTLT opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

