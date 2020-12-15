Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

