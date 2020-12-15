Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

