Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $12,299,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 1,535,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,255 shares of company stock valued at $88,170,869 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

