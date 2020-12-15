Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.05 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

