Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $112.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

