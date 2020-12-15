Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Fluidigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLDM stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

