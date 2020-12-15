W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Shares Down 11.1%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

About W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG)

W Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides social media and mobile marketing solutions. Its products and services include mobile marketing campaigns, mobile optimized Websites, kiosk based mobile loyalty rewards programs, digital signage networks, and transit system location based mobile signage platforms.

