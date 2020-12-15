W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded W World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get W World alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91.

About W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC)

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for W World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.