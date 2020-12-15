Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $50.39. 4,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

