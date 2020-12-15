Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

