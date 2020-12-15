Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 236.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 128,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 92.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 224,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

