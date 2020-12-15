West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 1.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.20. Approximately 1,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Separately, Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

