Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Trading Down 2.2%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSE:WRN) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 353,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 264,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.72.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

