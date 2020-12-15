Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

