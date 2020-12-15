Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Up 10%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) shares shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.09. 151,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 31,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

