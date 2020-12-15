WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Trading Down 0.7%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. 45,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 143,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKEY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

