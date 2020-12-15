Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE WH opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

