Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBGR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBGR)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.