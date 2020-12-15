Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:YSG opened at $15.60 on Friday. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

