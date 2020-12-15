Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at $581,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,754 shares of company stock valued at $762,170. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forrester Research by 213.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 79.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

