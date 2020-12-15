Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE:NR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 112,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 593,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

