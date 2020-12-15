Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRST. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

TRST stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

