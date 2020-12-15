Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

