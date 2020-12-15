Zhaojin Mining Industry (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Trading Down 10.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 5,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

