ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Trading 48% Higher

Shares of ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) shot up 48% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

About ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

