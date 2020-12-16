0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.40

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $275,011.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

