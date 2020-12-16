10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $968,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,835,108 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after buying an additional 123,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.