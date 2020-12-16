4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,560.00

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,560.00, but opened at $2,450.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,580.00, with a volume of 4,323 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £724.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,438.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,284.66.

Get 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tina Southall purchased 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($23,438.72).

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.