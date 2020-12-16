8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 8384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $661,970.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

