A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $193,891.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,042 shares of company stock worth $1,191,720. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

