Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $60.60

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.60, but opened at $63.00. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 14,042 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Company Profile (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

