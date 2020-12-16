ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. 349,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.73 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

