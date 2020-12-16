Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Accuray stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,435. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

In other news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,637 shares of company stock worth $228,500. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

