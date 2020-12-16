Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 105460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

