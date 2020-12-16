Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.64

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 8955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 113.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $33,227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $3,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

