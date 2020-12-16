AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.50 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00426718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,841,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,699,016 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

