Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $154.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. 51,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,582. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,706,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

