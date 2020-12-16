AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading Up 0.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.60. 149,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 215,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 88,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter.

