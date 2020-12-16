Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Aegon by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

