Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $2.18. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,147,870 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

