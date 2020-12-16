Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 6.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.67. 2,695,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,553,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

