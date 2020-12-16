Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

