Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.