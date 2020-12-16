Alexander Ovtchinnikov Sells 6,360 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.78. 275,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

