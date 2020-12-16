Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.51

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.51 and last traded at $178.51, with a volume of 395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.