Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $152.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

ALXN stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

